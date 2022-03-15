 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Average monthly net salary in Romania declines to 3,698 lei in Jan. 2022

Profit.ro
taxa taxe bani salariu portofel impozit

Average monthly net salary in Romania was standing at 3,698 lei in January 2022 down 4.7% from December 2021, with the highest such salary being reported in information technology activities, including computer service activities, at 8,940 lei, show data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

As against December 2021, average monthly gross salary decreased by 296 lei (-4.7%), to 6,031 lei.

According to INS, average monthly net salary in the first month of 2022 was 3,698 lei, down 181 lei (-4.7%) from December 2021, with the highest values reported in information technology activities, including computer service activities, of 8,940 lei, and the lowest in the hospitality industry (2,047 lei).

INS data show that in January 2022 as against January 2021, the average net earnings increased by 8.9%, and in relation to the developments in consumer prices, the real earnings index was 100.5%. At the same time, the same index was 93.9% in January 2022 as against December 2021.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.