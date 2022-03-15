Average monthly net salary in Romania declines to 3,698 lei in Jan. 2022

Average monthly net salary in Romania was standing at 3,698 lei in January 2022 down 4.7% from December 2021, with the highest such salary being reported in information technology activities, including computer service activities, at 8,940 lei, show data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

As against December 2021, average monthly gross salary decreased by 296 lei (-4.7%), to 6,031 lei.According to INS, average monthly net salary in the first month of 2022 was 3,698 lei, down 181 lei (-4.7%) from December 2021, with the highest values reported in information technology activities, including computer service activities, of 8,940 lei, and the lowest in the hospitality industry (2,047 lei).INS data show that in January 2022 as against January 2021, the average net earnings increased by 8.9%, and in relation to the developments in consumer prices, the real earnings index was 100.5%. At the same time, the same index was 93.9% in January 2022 as against December 2021.