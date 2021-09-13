Average monthly pension up 0.7pct in Q2, up to 1,661 lei (INS)

The average monthly pension increased by 0.7% in the second quarter of the year compared to the first quarter, up to the value of 1,661 lei, according to a press release on Monday of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average number of pensioners was 5,085,000 people in the second quarter of the year, down 14,000 people compared to the previous quarter, and the average number of pensioners in the state pension system was 4,657,000 people, down by 8,000 people.

In the second quarter, the average state pension was 1,601 lei, up 0.3% compared to the previous quarter.Compared to the second quarter of the previous year, the average number of pensioners decreased by 47,000 people, and the number of pensioners in the state system decreased by 19,000 people.The average monthly pension and the average state pension increased in the second quarter, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, by 15.7% and 16.0%, respectively.