Average net nominal earnings rise 5.4% in March from previous month

The average net nominal earnings in March 2021 stood at 3,547 lei, increasing compared to the previous month by 182 lei (+5.4%), the highest values being registered in service activities in information technology (8,876 lei), and the smallest in hotels and restaurants (1,751 lei), according to a National Institute of Statistics (INS) release, agerpres reports.

The average gross nominal earnings were 5,785 lei, by 288 lei (+5.2%) higher than in February 2021.

Compared to March of the previous year, the average net nominal earnings increased by 7.7%.The real earnings index was 104.5% for March 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year and 105% compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, the real earnings index was 232.4%, by 11 percentage points higher than that recorded in February 2021.