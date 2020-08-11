Average net wage up to 3,298 lei in June

The average gross nominal wage was 5,369 lei in June 2020, by 181 lei (+ 3.5%) higher than in May 2020, and the average net nominal wage was 3,298 lei, up from the previous month by 119 lei (+ 3.7%), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday.

According to the INS, the sector of IT services registered the highest average net pay (including information service activities) - 7,540 lei, and the lowest was in hotels and restaurants - 1,773 lei.

Compared to June of the previous year, the average net nominal wage increased by 5%. According to official statistics, the real earnings index was 102.4% for June 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The real wage index was 103.6% in June 2020 compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, the real wage index was 221.8%, by 7.8 percentage points higher than in May 2020.

"In June 2020, the net average wage for economic activities was higher compared to the previous month as a result of the resumption of the activity of certain economic agents after the introduction of relaxation measures, the carrying out of production or higher proceeds (depending on contracts / projects) or the disbursement of occasional perks (quarterly, half-yearly, annual bonuses, 13th salary or special performance bonus), rights in kind and cash grants, amounts from net profit and other funds (including securities)," notes the INS.

In the public sector, there were increases in the average net wage compared to the previous month in public administration (+ 2.9%), mainly due to the issuance of securities (holiday vouchers). The average net wage decreased slightly compared to the previous month in education, respectively in health and social assistance (-1.1% for each activity).