Average total monthly income, 5,704 lei per household in Q3, 2021

The average total monthly income per Romanian household was 5,704 lei in Q3, 2021- 2,256 lei per person, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

The total expenditures of the population in Q3, 2021 were on average 4,939 lei per month per household (1,954 lei per person) and represented 86.6% of the total income level.According to INS, household money income was on average 5,362 lei per month (2,121 lei per person), and the estimated income in kind was 342 lei per month per household (135 lei per person). Wages and other related incomes represented the most important source of earnings (69.6% of total household income).According to INS, the main destinations of household expenditure are food, non-foods, services and transfers to public and private administration and to the social security budget, in the form of taxes, contributions and fees, as well as needs related to household production (poultry and animal feed, work payment for household production, sowing products, veterinary services, etc.)Investment expenditures for the purchase or construction of housing, the purchase of land and equipment necessary for household production, or the purchase of stocks account for just a small share in the total household expenditure (only 0.4%).According to INS, the environment of residence determines some particularities in terms of the size and structure of total consumption expenditures.According to the standard classification of individual consumption expenditure by purpose (COICOP), food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for an average of 32.4% of household consumption in Q3, 2021.