Avioane Craiova SA records 11.82 million RON in loss in H1 2021

Avioane Craiova SA recorded a net loss of 11.82 million RON in the first half of the year, after recording a net profit of 489,857 RON in the similar period of 2020, according to the half-year report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Avioane Craiova had expenses worth 34.2 million RON in the first half of the year, increasing over the 14.74 million RON recorded in the similar period of last year.

The company reported incomes of 22.40 million RON in the mentioned period, increasing over the sum of 15.23 million RON recorded as incomes in the first half of last year.

The total assets of Avioane Craiova at the end of the first semester of the current year were worth 123.17 million RON, compared to the 65.12 million RON recorded at the end of the first semester of the previous year

