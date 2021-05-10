B9 Summit/Stoltenberg: President Biden's participation in today's summit demonstrates US's commitment to strengthening NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday in the opening of the Bucharest Format Summit (B9) that the participation of US President Joe Biden in the event is proof of the United States' commitment to strengthening the North Atlantic Alliance.

It is a pleasure to join you and the leaders of the other B9 countries, as well as President Biden, for this important meeting. President Biden's participation today demonstrates the US's commitment to rebuilding alliances and strengthening NATO. The NATO Summit next month offers us a unique opportunity to start a new chapter in transatlantic relations, to reinforce the unity between Europe and North America, said Jens Stoltenberg.

US President Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are attending today via video conference the Bucharest Format Summit hosted by President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. The other heads of the Bucharest Format states, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also video-conference into the gathering.