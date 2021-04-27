Babes-Bolyai University, first place in Romania and 595th place globally

The Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) in western Cluj-Napoca occupies the first position in the top of Romanian universities and the 595th place in the World Ranking of Universities - Round University Ranking (RUR).

"The University of Babes-Bolyai of Cluj-Napoca occupies the first position in the country and is the 595th university at an international level in the RUR ranking (https://roundranking.com/), accredited by IREG Observatory on Academic Ranking and Excellence (https://ireg-observatory.org/en/) and included in the University Metaranking, given to the public on Tuesday, April 27, 2021," says a press release sent on Tuesday by UBB.

"I am glad to see the very good performance of our university and in this ranking, especially that the academic analysis is a complex one (education/research/international relations), is doubled by rigorous administrative-financial indicators, and the scientific result is based on the state of the art Web of Science system (through Clarivate Analytics). Beyond the main role of academic diagnosis which these rankings have, in order to support academic policies based on proof, I am reminding UBB students that in this context, alongside other prestigious universities in the country, it can be an excellent alternative, through quality/costs reports, to foreign universities, where they can form here as good specialists and good citizens, in a context characterized in these universities also by mobility and numerous international collaborations," the rector of UBB, Daniel David, declares.