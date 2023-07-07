Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca to have postgraduate programme in Quantum Computing and Communication

Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) in western Cluj-Napoca announces that it will have, starting with the new academic year, a postgraduate programme in Quantum Computing and Communication.

"Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) is launching, starting this autumn, an innovative postgraduate programme in Quantum Computing and Communication, an important step in strengthening its position as a centre of excellence in quantum technologies in the country. Through this programme, UBB will train future specialists in quantum technologies in Romania, offering graduates a unique opportunity to join an elite academic community. This new programme is no coincidence, as UBB is also the coordinator of the team that is developing the National Strategy for the Development of Capabilities in Quantum Communications in Romania, to be finalised this autumn. At the same time, UBB is a partner in the RONAQCI [Romanian National Quantum Communication Infrastructure] project, which is aimed at the development of a nationwide quantum communications infrastructure over 1,500 km long. Recently, UBB has inaugurated an education and research centre in quantum technologies, UBB Quantum HUB, which will operate in collaboration with a similar centre at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest," UBB informs in a press release sent on Friday.

According to the cited source, through these initiatives, UBB aims to be one of the leaders in the field of quantum technologies and is committed to accelerating the development and implementation of revolutionary quantum technologies. This commitment also comes as the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) has established its national office for EIT Digital at UBB.

The postgraduate programme in Quantum Computing and Communication offered by UBB will provide students with solid knowledge and skills in this booming field. Courses will cover essential aspects of quantum computing as well as its theory and practical applications. Students will have the opportunity to work in state-of-the-art laboratories and collaborate with quantum computing specialists, gaining a unique experience.