Baia de Arama manhandled orphan's case: PG challenges adoption decision, requests ban on her leaving Romania

Acting Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu challenges in court the decision whereby an 8-year-old girl from Baia de Arama - Mehedinti County was entrusted to a US adoptive family and requested a ban on the child's leaving Romania.

According to a release of the General Prosecutor's Office, the PG filed on Monday with the Craiova Court of Appeal a request for the revision of civil decision No. 4 of April 23, 2019 handed down by the Craiova Court of Appeal approving the international adoption of the minor girl, requesting the complete change of the challenged decision, so as to dismiss the appeals as groundless; the suspension of the enforcement of the decision was also requested, based on Art. 512 of the Civil Procedure Code.

The Prosecutor General also requested in court the imposition of a ban on the girl's leaving Romania until evidence is submitted in the criminal files built with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Craiova Court of Appeal and with the Magistrates' Investigation Section.

"In order for the Public Prosecution Office to fulfill its constitutional role of representing the general interests of the society, of defending the rule of law and the citizens' rights and liberties, the head of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice Dimitrie Bogdan Licu has submitted today, June 24, 2019, with the Mehedinti Tribunal, a request for a court president's ordinance requesting the ban on the departure from Romania of the adopted minor girl until the evidence in the criminal files built at the Prosecution Office attached to the Craiova Court of Appeal and the Magistrates' Investigation Section is adduced. Through this action, the adoptive parents are also required to provide for the minor girl a three-month psychological counseling program in Romania," the PG said.

The General Prosecution Office argued that on June 21 the Magistrates' Investigation Section ordered the commencement of in rem criminal prosecution for abuse of office in connection with the case concerning the request for the international adoption of the girl, and of a criminal case into the search conducted on Friday by the prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Craiova Court of Appeal at the home of the girl's foster carer.