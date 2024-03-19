Subscription modal logo Premium

Baia Mare's former mayor Chereches brought to country under escort

Inquam Photos / Cornel Putan
Catalin Chereches

The former mayor of Baia Mare, Catalin Chereches, entered Romania on Tuesday evening through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, being brought under escort from Germany to serve his sentence in a prison.

The car in which Chereches was brought crossed the border on a lane where there were no other vehicles waiting for formalities.

The Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, thanked on Tuesday the German authorities and the Romanian Police "for the exemplary manner" in which they collaborated in this case.

She specified that, in order to implement the European arrest warrant and to reach the moment when Catalin Chereches is handed over to the Romanian authorities, the Ministry of Justice offered the German authorities a set of guarantees related to the conditions in the penitentiary where Chereches will be an inmate.

On November 24, 2023, Catalin Chereches was sentenced by the Cluj Court of Appeal to five years in prison for bribe taking.

Shortly before the sentencing, Chereches fled the country through the Petea customs in a taxi, using an identity document of a close relative.

Later, in the evening of November 28, 2023, following international police cooperation and the exchange of data and information between the Romanian Police and the authorities in Germany, Hungary, Austria and Italy, Catalin Chereches was located, detected and detained by the German police in the city of Augsburg.

