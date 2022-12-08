Banking sector's net pay growth between 4 and 46 pct since 2018

The average net salaries for the most coveted banking jobs increased between 4 and 46 percent since 2018, with financial analyst positions standing at the lower end, and credit analysis experts seeing the highest pay rise, reveals a survey conducted by online platform Undelucram.ro.

The most sought-after jobs in the banking sector are financial analyst, relationship manager, branch manager, loan officer/credit analyst or banking services consultant, with salaries for these positions ranging between 3,300 and 7,000 RON, while in 2018 they stood between 2,310 and 5,470 RON, the cited source said.

The salary numbers for the five most coveted banking jobs are taken from data provided by Romanian employees who wrote anonymously on the platform, the only one in the country that offers statistics based on reviews by real employees.

The average net salaries for the top preferred banking jobs in 2022 are as follows: 4,900 RON (+4 pct vs. 2018) for financial analyst, 4,750 RON (+37 pct vs. 2018) for relationship manager, 7,000 RON (+28 pct vs. 2018) for branch manager, 3,640 RON (+46 pct vs. 2018) for loan officer/credit analyst, and 3,300 RON (+43 pct vs. 2018) for banking services consultant.

Undelucram.ro is an online community of Romanian employees, with over 850,000 potential employees on the platform. AGERPRES