Banks receive 7,872 requests from clients to suspend payment obligations based on legislative moratorium, in 2022

Romanian banks received 7,872 requests to suspension payment obligations of rates, interest rates and commissions, from natural and legal person clients alike, until August 29, 2022, according to the provisions of Ordinance 90/2022 regarding the granting of facilities for loans granted by banks and non-banking financial institutions to certain categories of borrowers, according to the data provided by the Romanian Banks Association collected from banks that total a market share of 94pct in terms of assets, told Agerpres.

Individuals submitted 7,649 requests based on the legislative moratorium related to 2022 through which they can benefit from the suspension of installments for a period of up to nine months, representing approximately 97pct of the total, while legal entities submitted 223 requests.

In the first eight months of 2022, Romanian banks continued to apply proactive support measures for clients in temporary financial difficulty of payment, so that the number of solutions based on the banks' own measures is 16,184. 15,547 natural persons and 637 legal persons benefited from the proactive measures applied by credit institutions, the number of clients being double compared to that related to the application of the legislative moratorium.

The Romanian banking sector is solid and resilient, the solvency indicator being 21.43pct as of June 2022. Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, the indicators of the banking system have allowed a proactive approach, absorbing customer problems and increasing lending in a sustained rhythm.