Barna: '2020 USR-PLUS Alliance - joint candidates at presidential, local, parliamentary elections'

The 2020 USR PLUS Alliance (formed by the Save Romania Union - USR, and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party - PLUS) will have joint candidates at all future elections, USR leader Dan Barna said on Monday, noting that all the options are open for the nomination of the presidential candidate.

"The Alliance will have common candidates for all electoral cycles: both the presidential, local, and national ones. We will decide in the next few years how we will approach each of these stages," Barna told a press conference.

Asked about the presidential candidate, Barna said: "All options are open. We do not have a predefined scenario, we are analyzing 4 to 5 scenarios that can become reality."

He also informed that USR will have a Congress on July 13, in which the party's statute will change. In autumn, the USR Congress will convene to elect the party's leader.

"We will have a Congress on July 13, we will have one in the autumn to elect the National Bureau, we will be making statute changes on July 13. On July 13, I will propose that they change the statute in the sense that all members get to elect the USR Chairperson, not delegates in the Congress. In autumn we will also have the electronic election of the USR leader, on the platform, as we chose the candidates for the European Parliament," added Barna.

AGERPRES