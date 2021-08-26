Barna: I have a fair, balanced relationship with president Iohannis, yet we disagree on certain topics

The deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chairman of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Unity, Liberty and Solidarity), said on Wednesday evening, for public TV broadcaster TVR, that he has a "fair and balanced relationship" with the head of state, but there are topics where they have different points of view.

"There are and have been - in the last months, also being summer, it was no longer the case, but there have been, during the first months, a monthly meeting with the president where we discussed about the current agenda. I am convinced that once the parliamentary activity resumes, this will also resume. I have a fair and balanced personal and institutional relationship with the president. Of course there are certain topics where we have different points of view, as it is normal, in a functional and democratic political system", Barna declared.

He specified that the president never felt to step in to a subject, in another way than expressing his point of view.

"The president steps in or stepped in more like a point of view. I cannot say that I felt at any moment that the president would intervene in a topic. The president's message, just as I perceived it during each meeting, was that we were urged to be responsible and to understand the fact that Romania has no other option today other than this coalition," Dan Barna added.