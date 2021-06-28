Barna makes the case for two-round mayoral election, hopes necessary legislation is initated in fall

Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna said at the end of today's meeting of the formation's National Bureau that in many localities where by-elections were held this Sunday, the party's candidates came in second, and attributed this situation to the single-round election system currently in force.

"It's the same problem we had at the local general elections. In absence of this common sense, democratic procedure of holding two-round mayoral elections, the effect is the result we saw yesterday, specifically we came in second in many localities where by-elections were held. Had there been two-round elections, as it would be natural and democratic, things would certainly have been different. That's why we'll further support the move for this system and I hope that this coalition will respect the pledge we and the National Liberal Party made in the governing program and in the electoral campaign, for Romania to have the opportunity to elect its next mayors in two rounds," Barna said in a press statement at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that the National Bureau will look at the results of the local by-elections during Wednesday's meeting. Regarding the legislative changes for the two-round mayoral election, Barna expressed his hope that they will be initiated in autumn, Agerpres informs.

"The matter is blocked at coalition level. I hope that after this electoral autumn, so to speak, we'll be able to initiate this piece of legislation from within the two major coalition parties and that we also get the necessary votes," said the USR PLUS leader.