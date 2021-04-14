Barna: This Government, up and running, we will discuss in coalition to see how we move ahead

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Wednesday that the current government "is up and running" and the decision on the way "ahead" will be made at the government coalition meeting requested by Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) after Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu was removed from office.

Barna called for an emergency meeting of the ruling coalition to discuss the withdrawal of confidence in Prime Minister Florin Citu, agerpres.ro confirms.

"This Government is up and running, this Government exists, we will have a discussion in the coalition today to see how we move ahead," he said, when asked by journalists if the Citu Cabinet still exists.

Asked if USR PLUS is considering leaving the government if the National Liberal Party (PNL) does not withdraw Florin Citu's confidence, he said: "I have full confidence in the wisdom of USR PLUS, PNL, UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] to find solutions so that Romania to move forward".

"I have every confidence in the wisdom and maturity of the coalition members in the meeting we will have today, so that we can find a way to continue to function. The stake is to govern for Romania, which concerns us, and the answer is very simple and was given to us, I totally agree, by the prime minister this morning: Romania does not depend on one person alone. I agree 100% with that," explained the co-chair of USR PLUS.

Dan Barna said that he also discussed with President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether the mediation of the head of state will be needed.

"We had a discussion with the president a few hours ago, we will see if the president's mediation will be necessary," he said.