Batten Disease Awareness Day - Palace of Parliament will be illuminated in turquoise on Wednesday

The Palace of the Parliament will be illuminated in turquoise on Wednesday, on the occasion of Batten Disease Awareness Day.

In mid-May, the Permanent Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies approved a request to this effect from the Rebeca Faith-Hope-Love Association, submitted to the Committee on Health and Family, regarding the organization of an event this year to draw attention to the Batten disease, a rare neurodegenerative condition that affects children.

"Last year we had a beautiful collaboration and a successful event came out that was covered by TV and online media. (...) This year, children with Batten disease celebrate this day in Romania, because, on December 2020, they they started the treatment with Brineura in Romania", reads the request, remembering that participating in last year's campaign were the Government, the Presidency, the Parliament, the City Hall of Sector 2 and Apa Nova through the Water Symphony.