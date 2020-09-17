Beacom (BSOG): All money paid for gas imports go outside Romania

Romania must be proud of the resources it has and must work to capitalize them, because nobody wants to import gas from other producers in the Black Sea, said, on Thursday, Mark Beacom, CEO of Black Sea Oil&Gas (BSOG).

We must not forget that Romania is not the only country with a Black Sea littoral. It has other neighbors, who, desperately, are trying to reach the moment it is in now. I saw and heard the Turkish President speak of a significant discovery in the Black Sea. And what is absolutely remarkable is how proud the Turkish President is when he speaks on behalf of the Turkish state about this gas discovery and how confident he is when he speaks of the future opportunities of Turkey (...) Romania should be proud of the resources it has and must work to capitalize them, it must be confident that it can put those resources in production and can capitalize its potential at its true value and it can make similar projects, said Beacom.

He emphasized, on the occasion of works starting for the underwater pipeline of the natural gas development project Midia - MGD, that the project represents just a small part of the economic potential of the Romanian area of the Black Sea and that Romania shouldn't import, at this time, not even a single cubic meter of gas.

I hope that this project is the starting point for Romania to kick off reaping absolutely all the benefits that it can have off the exploitations in the Black Sea. (...) I believe nobody wants, looking at Romania, to import gas from other producers in the Black Sea area, given that it has such a high potential. In fact, Romania shouldn't import at this time not even a single cubic meter of gas. All the money that is paid for imports are going outside the country, the BSOG official emphasized.

He also drew attention that the project of the company is the best example in this sense, given that it is conducted with Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), a Romanian company, and it uses Romanian platforms, Romanian ships, Romanian employees, logistic bases in Romania and Romanian subcontractors.