Bear alert in Sinaia on Sportului Street

A bear alert was issued on Sunday for the mountain resort of Sinaia, with the Committee for Emergency Situations (CLSU) of the locality also being informed in this case.

According to the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Prahova, a RO-ALERT message was issued by which the population was warned about the presence of a bear on Sportului Street in Sinaia.A SMURD crew went to the scene and CLSU Sinaia was informed about this situation.A bear and her cubs appeared on Tuesday morning, seen on Ferdinand Boulevard in Sinaia, in this case a RO-ALERT message was sent.Similar messages were issued on Friday for residents of Breaza and Busteni, following the appearance of bears on the streets. Thus, a bear appeared on Salcamilor Street in Breaza, an area frequented by wild animals, and in Busteni, the animal's presence was reported near the Lidl store.Prior to these two situations, a bear who showed agitated and aggressive behavior was shot in the Prahova town of Comarnic, following a decision made by the authorities. A