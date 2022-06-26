 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bear alert in Sinaia on Sportului Street

urs sinaia

A bear alert was issued on Sunday for the mountain resort of Sinaia, with the Committee for Emergency Situations (CLSU) of the locality also being informed in this case.

According to the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Prahova, a RO-ALERT message was issued by which the population was warned about the presence of a bear on Sportului Street in Sinaia.

A SMURD crew went to the scene and CLSU Sinaia was informed about this situation.

A bear and her cubs appeared on Tuesday morning, seen on Ferdinand Boulevard in Sinaia, in this case a RO-ALERT message was sent.

Similar messages were issued on Friday for residents of Breaza and Busteni, following the appearance of bears on the streets. Thus, a bear appeared on Salcamilor Street in Breaza, an area frequented by wild animals, and in Busteni, the animal's presence was reported near the Lidl store.

Prior to these two situations, a bear who showed agitated and aggressive behavior was shot in the Prahova town of Comarnic, following a decision made by the authorities. A

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.