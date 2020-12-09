 
     
BEC-final results:Senate: PSD 29.32%, PNL 25.58%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD 28.90%, PNL 25.19%

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
alegeri vot

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.32 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 28.90 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.58 pct for the Senate and 25.19 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, according to the final results, before the resolution of the election appeals, presented by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Wednesday.

Third comes the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) which secured 15.86 pct of the votes for the Senate and 15.37 pct for the Chamber of Deputies.

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) got 9.17 pct of the votes for the Senate and 9.08 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, whilst the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has garnered 5.89 pct of the votes for the Senate and 5.74 pct for the Chamber of Deputies.

According to data available, the People's Movement Party (PMP) and Pro Romania didn't make it past the 5 pct threshold required for entering Parliament.

The data presented are obtained from the centralization of the results before the settlement of the appeals submitted to the Central Electoral Bureau.

