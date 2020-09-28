BEC - partial results, 11:00: Armand, Mihaiu, Ciucu, Negoita, Baluta, Piedone win Bucharest sectors

The candidates supported by National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) for the mayoralties of Sectors 1, 2 and 6 of Bucharest, Clotilde Armand, Radu Mihaiu and Ciprian Ciucu, won the most votes in Sunday's elections, while in Sectors 3, 4 and 5 Robert Negoita (Pro Bucharest 2020), Daniel Baluta (PSD - Social Democratic Party) and, respectively, Cristian Popescu Piedone (Humanist Power Party PPU-SL) are on the first place, according to the partial data centralized by Electoral Central Bureau (BEC), until 11:00, after counting over 90% of the votes.

In Sector 1, after counting 87.59% of the votes, Clotilde Armand has 41.36% of the votes, Daniel Tudorache (PSD) - 39.41%, and Ioana Constantin (People's Movement Party - PMP) - 7.76%.

In Sector 2, after the centralization of 95.02% of the votes, Radu Mihaiu has 36.78%, Dan Cristian Popescu (PSD) - 31.48%, and Neculai Ontanu (Adhere to Democracy Education and Reconstruction Party - the Humanist Power Party, ADER PPU-SL Alliance) - 14.15%.

In Sector 3, after counting 91.76% of the votes, Robert Negoita obtained 43.72%, Adrian Moraru (PNL, USR PLUS) - 28.46%, and Aurelian Badulescu (PSD) - 13.73%.

After counting 97.57% of the votes, in Sector 4, Daniel Baluta obtained 57.05%, and Simona Spataru (PNL, USR PLUS) - 29.85%.

In Sector 5, after counting 95.28% of the votes, Cristian Popescu Piedone has 28.02%, Daniel Florea (PSD) - 25.59%, and Cristian Bacanu (PNL, USR PLUS) - 25.40%.

In Sector 6, after counting 96.55% of the votes, Ciprian Ciucu obtained 43.46%, Gabriel Mutu (PSD) - 34.48% and Stefan Florescu (PMP) - 7.66%.