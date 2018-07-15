 
     
Begu-Mitu duo advances to BRD Bucharest Open 2018 women's doubles quarterfinals

tenis

Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Andreea Mitu, the beneficiaries of a wild card, qualified on Monday for the BRD Bucharest Open 2018 women's doubles quarter finals, with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating the pair made up of Jani Reka-Luca (Hungary)/Chantal Skamlova (Slovakia), with a score of 6-2, 6-4, after one hour and 8 minutes, informs Agerpres.

Begu and Mitu secured a cheque worth 1,820 US dollars and 60 WTA points, and in the quarter finals they are to face off the winners of the event between the following pairs: Alexandra Cadantu (Romania)/Maria Irigoyen (Argentina) - Arantxa Rus (the Netherlands)/Lidia Morozova (Belarus), seeded 4th.

Last year, Begu and Raluca Olaru won the BRD Bucharest Open doubles title.


