Belc's 'Metronome' to open Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest

The film "Metronome," directed by Alexandru Belc, the film that won the Un Certain Regard directorial prize at Cannes 2022, will run in the opening of Les Films de Cannes in Bucarest festival, which will take place October 21-30.

The focus country of the 13th edition of Les Films de Cannes in Bucarest is Sweden.

"A new generation of Scandinavian filmmakers is making waves, following in the footsteps of Ingmar Bergman, Lars von Trier and the Dogma movement: this year, three completely different directors, but with equally strong visions, participated in the Cannes competition. All of them are connected to the famous 'Swedish film school'. An ideal opportunity for us to offer Romanian moviegoers an unmissable Focus Sweden at Les Films de Cannes in Bucarest. 13," according to the organisers, told Agerpres.

Cult Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, the 2017 winner of Palme d'Or for "The Square," returned to Cannes this year with "Triangle of Sadness," which once again won him the supreme trophy. This fresh sarcastic masterpiece was joined by two other films by up-and-coming filmmakers of immigrant backgrounds, which the public can watch at this edition: "Boy from Heaven," by Swedish Tarik Saleh - Best Screenplay Award, Cannes 2022, and "Holy Spider," by Danish-Iranian Ali Abbasi - Best Actress Award, Cannes 2022 for Zar Amir Ebrahimi.

Both Abbasi's and Saleh's films draw heavily on their immigrant backgrounds. Abbasi left Tehran for Sweden in 2002 and then settled in Denmark, while Saleh was born in Stockholm to a Swedish mother and an Egyptian father.

"Boy from Heaven" is a dark thriller set in Cairo about a poor boy who is awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Al-Azhar University, where he finds himself drawn into a brutal power struggle between Egypt's religious and political elite.

Ostlund, six feature films under his belt, brought his first film in English to Cannes. "Triangle of Sadness" is a wild satire of the world of fashion and the rich, and also a harsh critique of society's emphasis on beauty.

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest is a cultural project funded by Romania's National Filmmaking Centre, SACD, the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania.