Belgian PM says Romanian gov't has achieved progress for Schengen, hopes for a last step

Romania has made progress towards accessing the Schengen area, the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, said on Wednesday, who added that he hopes for Romania to take the last step in this direction.

We talked about the Schengen perspective, about what is a big step taken by the Romanian Government and the institutions and, based on the great progress, I hope that the last step can be taken, said the Belgian Prime Minister, after a meeting held in Brussels with the visiting Romanian Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca.

De Croo added that this is important for the Romanian people.

The Belgian Prime Minister thanked the Government and the Romanian people for the effort to welcome and help the Ukrainian refugees.

In difficult times, I want to thank the Government of Romania and the population of Romania for the effort you are making to receive Ukrainian refugees and to help them in difficult circumstances, Alexander De Croo stressed.

He also referred to the collaboration agreements in the nuclear field signed on Wednesday by Romania and Belgium, mentioning their importance for energy in the future, as well as to the cooperation regarding the development of semiconductors and the wind field.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, on a visit to Brussels, participated, on Wednesday, together with the Belgian Prime minister, Alexander De Croo, at the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in the nuclear field. The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the nuclear field between the Autonomous Technology Directorate for Nuclear Energy (RATEN) and the Belgian Center for Nuclear Research and the bilateral cooperation agreement between the Belgian Center for Nuclear Research and the Horia Hulubei National Institute for Research, Development for Physics and Nuclear Engineering (IFIN-HH).AGERPRES