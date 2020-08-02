Belgium includes Romania on COVID-19 red list

The Belgian authorities have introduced regions of Romania to the Red zone, so people coming from these areas must enter into self-isolation and take a PCR test for the detection of the novel coronavirus, carried out by the authorities in this country, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

According to the new measures, the MAE shows, as of 1 August, the Belgian authorities have included in the red area the following regions of Romania: Centre (Alba, Brasov, Covasna, Harghita, Mures, Sibiu); South-East (Braila, Buzau, Constanta, Galati, Tulcea, Vrancea); South-Muntenia (Arges, Calarasi, Dambovita, Giurgiu, Ialomita, Prahova, Teleorman); South-West (Oltenia (Dolj, Gorj, Mehedinti, Olt, Valcea).

According to the information communicated by the Belgian authorities, the self-isolation measure and testing are the regional authorities' competence.

The other counties of Romania remain in the Orange area.