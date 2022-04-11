Best teqball players in the world, at European Teqball Tour in Targu Mures

The best teqball players in the world will be present in central Targu Mures, between April 29 and May 1, at the second stage of the European Teqball Tour, the most important event of its kind organized so far in Romania, the Romanian Teqball Federation announced in a press release on Monday.

According to the cited source, the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ), in partnership with the Romanian Teqball Federation (FRTEQ), organizes the second stage of the European Teqball Tour circuit, the second competition in terms of the value of cash prizes, following the Teqball World Series.

The athletes in the men's doubles and mixed doubles events will compete for prizes totaling USD 30,000, organizers said.

Bogdan Marojevic / Nikola Mitro (Serbia - doubles world champions), Banyik Csaba / Janicsek Zsanett (Hungary - doubles world champions), the leader of the mixed doubles world rankings, Hungarian Blazsovics Adam, the world vice-champion in men's singles, French Julien Grondin, bronze medalist, Pole Adrian Duszak, but also the best Romanian player of the moment, world number 2 in singles, Gyorgydeak Apor have announced their participation in the competition in Targu Mures, Agerpres.ro informs.

The men's doubles event (groups and qualifiers) is scheduled for Friday, April 29, the mixed doubles event (groups and qualifiers) on Saturday, April 30, and the semifinals and finals on Sunday, May 1.

"The exact schedule of the competition will be determined after the draw, but, more than likely, on Friday and Saturday, the matches will start in the morning at 9:00 and will end in the evening, and the semifinals are scheduled on Sunday, May 1, in the morning, and the finals in the afternoon. In addition to the actual tournament, the competition in Targu Mures will be a total show of lights and sound, with demonstrations, prizes for spectators. Spectators' access will be free on all days of the competition," the organizers also specified.

The Romanian Teqball Federation stated that Romania has one of the best ranked teams in the world, through the sports performances obtained since 2017, when Szecsi Barna and Lazar Zsolt became world doubles champions, and Lazar Zsolt won the bronze medal in the singles, then in 2018, Szecsi Barna - world champion in the singles, Lazar Zsolt and Ilyes Szabolcs - bronze medal in the doubles event.

In 2019, Lazar Zsolt and Ilyes Szabolcs won the bronze medal in the doubles event, Lazar Zsolt and Mitri Rita won the bronze medal in mixed doubles and Gyorgydeak Apor won the bronze medal in the singles event.

In 2021, Gyorgydeak Apor and Ilyes Szabolcs won the silver medal in the men's doubles event, Barabasi Kinga and Dako Katalin won the bronze medal in the women's doubles, and Gyorgydeak Apor and Miklos Tunde won the bronze medal in the the mixed doubles.