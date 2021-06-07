Bill on implementation of 5G networks clears Senate, as decision-making body

The Senate plenum, acting as decision-making body, adopted today by a vote of 117 to 13 (the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians) and one abstention the bill initiated by the government regarding measures for IT and communications infrastructures of national interest and the requirements for the implementation of 5G networks, agerpres reports.

The bill covers measures regarding the licensing of producers of technologies, equipment and software used in IT and communication infrastructures of national interest, as well as in electronic communication networks for the provision of 5G electronic communication services - 5G networks, with a view to preventing, counteracting and eliminating risks, threats and vulnerabilities to national security and defense.

According to an amendment introduced by the Senate's Law, Economic, Defense and Communications Committees and adopted by the plenum, the suppliers who will be in the situation of having their licenses withdrawn can use the equipment for a period of 7 years in the case of networks and 5 years in the case of the core network.