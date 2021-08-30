Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum, Friday and Saturday, in Bucharest

The 5th edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum will take place on Friday and Saturday in Bucharest, the Ministry of National Defence informs, agerpres reports.

The event is organized at the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine and will host officials and experts from Romania and the Black Sea and Balkans' regions' countries, from the USA and the European Union, as well as NATO officials.

The forum is organized by New Strategy Center (NSC), with the support of NATO's Public Diplomacy Division, in partnership with the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.NSC is a Romanian think-tank, founded in 2015, which carries out its activity in the area of international relations, security and defence. It organizes various events and edits specialty studies, especially for promoting the strategic importance of the Black Sea region and the Balkans area.