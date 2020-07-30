 
     
Blue Air to introduce flights from Bacau to Bucharest, Cluj, Paris, Munich, Cologne

Blue Air airline introduces as of October 1 flights from Bacau to five new destinations - Bucharest, Cluj, Paris, Munich and Cologne, according to a release issued by the airline on Thursday.

Starting with October 1, Blue Air will operate weekly four flights from Bacau to Bucharest Otopeni, three flights to Cluj Napoca, two flights to Paris Beauvais, two flights to Cologne and two flights to Munich, the release said.

The new routes will be inaugurated with the reopening of Bacau Airport, which is currently closed for modernization works, Blue Air states.

In addition to the five new routes from October 1, Blue Air will operate flights from Bacau to London Luton, Rome Fiumicino, Bergamo, Turin, Dublin, Brussels, Madrid and Barcelona, according to the statement.

