BNR decides to cut minimum reserve requirement ratio on foreign currency-denominated liabilities

BANCA NATIONALA A ROMANIEI - BNR

At a meeting of February 7, 2020, the Administration Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided to cut the minimum reserve requirement ratio on foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions to 6 percent from 8 percent starting with the 24 February - 23 March 2020 maintenance period and to maintain the minimum reserve requirement ratio on leu-denominated liabilities at 8 percent.

In a press statement released on Friday, BNR says the board also decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 2.50 percent per annum

At the same time, the deposit facility rate is left unchanged at 1.50 percent per annum and the lending facility rate at 3.50 percent per annum.

