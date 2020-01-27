BNR: Deposits of non-government resident customers, up 3.1 pct in December 2019

The deposits of non-government resident customers were up by 3.1 pct in December 2019 compared to the previous month, to almost 367.687 billion RON, and 11.5 pct higher (7.2 pct in real terms) compared to the same month of 2018, informs the National Bank of Romania (BNR) in a press release on Monday.

RON-denominated household deposits increased by 2.5 pct compared to November 2019, to 131.134 billion RON, and by 9 pct (4.7 pct in real terms) compared to December 2018.RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) advanced by 5.4 pct (exceeding 110.551 billion RON) as compared to November 2019 and by 10.5 pct compared to December 2018.According to the BNR data, the forex-denominated deposits of residents expressed in RON increased by 1.8 pct compared to November 2019 to 126 billion RON (expressed in EUR, the forex-denominated deposits increased by 1.7 pct, to 26.364 billion EUR). Compared with December 2018, the forex-denominated deposits of residents expressed in RON went up by 15.3 pct (expressed in EUR, the forex-denominated deposits of residents increased by 12.5 pct).Forex deposits of households, expressed in RON, rose by 2 pct (1.6 pct in real terms) compared to the previous month, while expressed in EUR, they increased by 2 pct. Compared to the same period of 2018, the increase in forex deposits of households expressed in RON was 16.5 pct (the increase was 13.6 pct if the indicator is expressed in EUR).Forex deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) expressed in RON increased by 1.2 pct (0.7 pct in real terms) compared to November 2019 (expressed in EUR, the increase was 1.1 pct). Compared to December 2018, the forex deposits of residents of other sectors, expressed in RON, went up by 12.3 pct (expressed in EUR, they advanced by 9.5 pct).

