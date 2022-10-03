BNR foreign exchange reserves up to 43.711 billion euros in September

Foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania were, at the end of September, at the level of 43.711 billion euros, up by 2%, compared to 42.851 billion euros recorded on August 31, 2022, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

During September, there were inflows of 3.667 billion euros, representing: the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency established by the credit institutions at the BNR; funding of the accounts of the Ministry of Finance (including the amounts resulting from the issuance of Eurobonds of the Ministry of Finance with a total nominal value of 1.350 billion euros); feeding the European Commission account and others, told Agerpres.

There were also outflows of 2.807 billion euros, representing: the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency established by the credit institutions at the BNR; installments and interest payments on account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency and others.

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 5.669 billion euros.

Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on September 30, 2022 were 49.380 billion euros, compared to 48.565 billion euros on August 31, 2022.

The payments due in October 2022 in the account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to approximately 234 million euros.