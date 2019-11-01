BNR's forex reserves decline to 34.98bn euros, in October

The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 1.45pct, to 34.908 billion euros, at the end of October, from 35.423 billion euros on 30 September 2019, according to BNR data released on Friday for AGERPRES.

During the month, there were inflows of 559 million euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, inflows into the European Commission's account and others.Outflows stood at 1.074 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other.The level of the gold reserve remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to 4.492 billion euros.Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) on 31 October, 2019 amounted to 39.4 billion euros, compared to 39.963 billion euros on 30 September, 2019.Payments due in November 2019 on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to 1.648 billion euros.