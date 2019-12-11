BNR to launch in circulation several coins memorializing 30 years since Romanian Revolution of December 1989

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will launch into circulation, starting December 16, a brass coin, memorializing the 30 year anniversary of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, and in the numismatic circuit silver and brass coins for collectors, according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The obverse of the silver coin shows a youth flashing the victory sign and holding the flag with the torn out Communist coat of arms, a symbol of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, an inscription around the edge reading "ROMANIA", the Romanian coat of arms, the year of issue "2019" and the nominal value "10 LEI".The obverse of the brass coin for collectors shows a youth flashing the victory sign and holding the flag with the torn out Communist coat of arms, a symbol of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, an inscription around the edge reading "ROMANIA", the Romanian coat of arms, the year of issue "2019", the nominal value "50 BANI" and the letter "N" inside a circle, as a distinctive sign of the collectors' piece.The obverse of the brass coin for circulation shows a youth flashing the victory sign and holding the flag with the torn out Communist coat of arms, a symbol of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, an inscription around the edge reading "ROMANIA", the Romanian coat of arms, the year of issue "2019" and the nominal value "50 BANI".The reverse side of all the coins presents an image from the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, the circular inscription "THE ROMANIAN REVOLUTION OF DECEMBER" and the year when the events took place "1989".