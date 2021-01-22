 
     
Bobsleigh: Mihai Tentea and Ciprian Daroczi, grab gold in Under 23 World Championships 2021

Romanian athletes Mihai Tentea and Ciprian Daroczi grabbed the gold medals in men's two-man bobsleigh event, on Friday, in the Bobsleigh IBSF Junior & Under 23 World Championships 2021 at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Tentea and Daroczi, coached by Iulian Pacioianu, won by 2 min 16 sec 19/100, ahead of the Latvians Davis Kaufmanis/Ivo Dans Kleinbergs, 2 min 18 sec 08/100, and the Russians Vyacheslav Popov/Egor Gryaznov, 2 min 18 sec 83/100.

The two Romanians, belonging to CS Muscelul Campulung, won the bronze in the Under-26 category (2 min 16 sec 19/100), the first two positions of the ranking being occupied by the Germans Hans Peter Hannighofer/Christian Roeder, 2 min 15 sec 17/100, and the Swiss Michael Vogt/Sandro Michel, 2 min 15 sec 47/100.

On Sunday, Romania will perform in the men's four-man bobsleigh event.

