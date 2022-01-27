Bode: Conclusions of control made into Gendarmerie in case of Parliament protest - sent to Military Prosecutor's Office

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, announced on Thursday that the report of the Gendarmerie Control Corps into the protest at the Parliament Palace, where several people entered the courtyard of the institution, was finalized, mentioning that all the findings and documents will be forwarded to the Military Prosecutor's Office and that a review of measures to strengthen the security of this objective is required.

Bode mentioned that the security of the Parliament Palace needs to be strengthened and that steps have already been taken in this regard, Agerpres.ro informs.

He said that the third direction established in the report is "the drawing up of a plan of measures at the level of the General Directorate of the Bucharest Gendarmerie, which should aim at an analysis of the way of documenting, planning, organizing and carrying out public order missions, especially those in which it operates in an integrated system."

"This plan will be sent for monitoring to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie. Any dysfunction of a tactical nature must be thoroughly analyzed and quickly remedied. Their persistence, regardless of the area in which it manifests itself, weakens the institutions and weakens the trust of the citizens in the authority of the state," Bode underlined.

On December 21, a protest was organized in front of the Parliament Palace, attended by Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) parliamentarians, against mandating the green certificate at work. Several people managed to break into the institution.