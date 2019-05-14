Bodea (Ministry of Economy): Romania has 74 clusters, of which three awarded gold label

Romania has 74 clusters registered in the Ministry of Economy's database, three of which have been awarded the gold label, 10 have silver labels and 28 bronze labels, following the evaluations of the European Cluster Assessment Secretariat - ESCA, Calin Bodea, secretary of state in the Ministry of Economy, stated on Tuesday, according to Agerpres.

He participated in the sixth edition of the European Cluster Conference organized in Bucharest under the aegis of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union.

"The cluster policy in Romania is a year younger than the European one, having been developed as part of the industrial policy in 2009. Why as part of the industrial policy? Because the industry needs strong tools to promote innovation at the level of companies and cluster SME partners, to increase their competitiveness, to internationalize and to fill in the missing links of the value chains," Bodea said.

According to him, the new cluster policy in Romania will rethink its approach by supporting the transformation of existing industrial value chains or by fostering new ones for the development of intersectoral emerging industries and, secondly, for the support of the development of world-class clusters.

This year's topic of the European Cluster Conference is "Connecting Ecosystems for a Stronger Europe," and the event aims to disseminate news on recent and future priorities for cluster policies and developments, supporting innovative industries, interregional cooperation and skills development.

The conference is organized by the European Commission, Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, with the support of the Ministry of Economy.