Bogdan Aurescu, Adina Valean talk on political priorities of new European Commission

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting with Adina Valean, the European Commissioner for Transport, on Monday, and the two officials exchanged views on the main issues on the European agenda, with emphasis on the major political priorities of the new European Commission, informs the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) in a release for AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the two officials also addressed issues of interest regarding the European transport policy.

"The minister of Foreign Affairs underlined the support for the policy objectives announced by the new European Commission, while also expressing the openness for an active and constructive cooperation of Romania with the European legislature in advancing the major priority files," the release reads.

The Multiannual Financial Framework 2021 - 2027 and mobility at European level were also on the list of the meeting's topics.

"A number of issues of particular relevance to Romania in relation to the current European agenda were reviewed. Thus, were tackled the ongoing negotiations on the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, as well as the importance of facilitating mobility at European level in a way that takes into account the particularities of all the member states, including the development gaps and their geographical location," the MAE informs.

At the same time, issues regarding military mobility and the priority interconnection projects within the Three Seas Initiative were briefly discussed.