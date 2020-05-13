Bogdan Aurescu, Stef Blok discuss situation of Romanians working in Netherlands tested positive for SARS-CoV-2

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu had, on Wednesday, a phone conversation with his counterpart in the Netherlands, Stef Blok, at the initiative of the head of Dutch diplomacy, in which they discussed about the situation of the Romanians working in the Netherlands and who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

In regards to the developments determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Romanian minister emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue and tight coordination on the bilateral level for the solving of any unforeseen situations, including those regarding the Romanian citizens who are residents or who are active in the labor market of the Netherlands. In this context, Aurescu expressed his concern regarding the situation of Romanian citizens, workers of a meat processing company in the Dutch province of Gelderland, diagnosed with COVID-19, and requested that all necessary measures be taken to ensure the strict enforcement of health norms by this type of companies.

In response, the Dutch minister said, in regards to the specific situation mentioned, that the Dutch authorities have taken all the necessary measures to treat those infected and place them in quarantine in good conditions. He gave assurances that the Romanian citizens mentioned are treated well and their wages are ensured during the quarantine.

At the same time, Minister Bogdan Aurescu assured his Dutch counterpart of the support our country grants to consular cases or any other type of emergency in the context of COVID-19, emphasizing that the Romanian authorities have already granted consular assistance to nearly 40 Dutch citizens in order for them to be repatriated or to transit Romania, support appreciated by the Dutch minister.