Bogdan Aurescu to participate, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will participate, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Riga, Latvia, in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, an important milestone in preparing negotiation of NATO's New Strategic Concept. NATO, as well as the NATO Summit in Madrid in 2022.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, between November 30 and December 1, 2021, in Riga, Latvia, in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. The meeting will have a dense program and agenda of discussions. On this occasion, ministers will address relevant and topical issues on the Allied agenda, the meeting being an important milestone in preparing for the negotiation of NATO's New Strategic Concept, as well as the NATO Summit in Madrid in 2022. Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate Romania's support for developing a New Strategic Concept of NATO, which should provide the Alliance with adequate tools to respond to the challenges of the current security environment," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the cited source, Aurescu will refer to the current security developments in the Eastern Neighborhood of the Alliance and the need to continue efforts to strengthen the Allied position of deterrence and defense in a coherent and comprehensive manner on the entire Eastern Flank, including the Black Sea region."The head of Romanian diplomacy will also emphasize the importance of strengthening the transatlantic relationship and enhancing Allied cohesion, as well as deepening cooperation with the EU, and with the Eastern and Western Balkan partners. On the first day of the meeting, an Allied working session will be held for an exchange of views on current security developments in the Alliance's Eastern Neighborhood, as well as on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. During a working dinner, Allied ministers will address issues regarding NATO's future Strategic Concept. On the second day of the ministerial meeting, work will begin with a session to be attended by Georgia and Ukraine that will focus on regional security developments and NATO's partnership with the two aspiring states. This will be followed by an allied session on Afghanistan. The event will end with a meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and with Finland and Sweden, respectively, for an exchange of views on the Western Balkans," the release further mentions.