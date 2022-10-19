Bologa, Kovesi address expanding of cooperation in fields where DNA, EPPO have shared competence

The chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Crin Bologa, met with Laura Codruta Kovesi, the chief prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), the discussions aimed, among other things, at improving and expanding inter-institutional cooperation in the areas where DNA and EPPO have shared competence, a DNA press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, reads.

Crin Bologa, along with other members of the institution's management, met on Tuesday afternoon with Laura Codruta Kovesi, who is on an official visit to Romania, along with other EPPO representatives, told Agerpres.

The DNA says that the representatives of the EPPO noted the support provided by the DNA in the operationalization and efficiency of the support structure of the European delegated prosecutors in Romania.

By law, the DNA was designated to provide support to the European Prosecutor's Office in terms of infrastructure, auxiliary staff, police officers and specialists, as well as logistical support.

"The discussions also aimed at improving and expanding inter-institutional cooperation in the areas in which the DNA and the European Public Prosecutor's Office have shared competence, namely combating cross-border corruption and fraud with European funds," the release states.