Border Police head, Maramures County Police commander dismissed after convicted mayor flees country

Inspector General with the General Border Police Inspectorate Victor Stefan Ivascu was released from office on his own accord and will be succeeded at the leadership of the law enforcement organization by Border Police Deputy Inspector General Cornel Laurian Stoica, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

Also, the Ministry's Control Body will carry out a control at the Sighetul Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate, including at the Petea Border Crossing Point.

The head of the Maramures County Police Inspectorate was also dismissed, and the respective local structure will undergo an inspection, the cited release informs, noting that these decisions were taken "following a series of events (...) on the work lines of certain structures under the authority of the Ministry of the Interior, which occurred due to superficiality or lack of pro-active professional and managerial attitude on the job."

Baia Mare mayor Catalin Chereches, who was supposed to begin on Friday a five-year prison sentence after being convicted definitively for corruption, fled the country on the same day through the Petea border crossing point with Hungary, using the identity document of a relative.