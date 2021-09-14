BOR's Banescu: EU member-states have, naturally, complete independence to issue laws on marriage

EU member-states have and it is natural for them to have a complete and absolute independence in lawmaking in the realm of family law, specifically that of marriage, states the spokesperson of the Romanian Patriarchy, Vasile Banescu.

"In the sphere of family law, specifically marriage, the EU member-states have and it is natural for them to have complete and absolute independence in law-making. Thus the problem of a mandatory recognition of so-called gay marriages in the entire EU cannot be (im)posed. This is a democratic political construction, not a totalitarian one," said Banescu, for AGERPRES.

He added that the position of Christian churches, but also the other religious cults in Romania towards marriage remains the one "founded on the universal moral law" of "the union between man and woman."

"The position of Christian churches, but also the other religious cults in Romania towards marriage (civil institution reserved naturally along history exclusively to the union between a man and a woman) is the natural position founded on the universal moral law that is at the basis of any healthy society in the past, present and future," said the Patriarchy's spokesperson, Agerpres.ro informs.

The European Parliament adopted by 387 votes "in favour", 123 abstentions and 161 votes "against" the Resolution regarding LGBTQI rights in Europe, informs the ACCEPT Association, according to which a strong political signal is being issued to the European Commission and the EU member-states.

"The resolution demands, among other things, respect for the right to family life and marriage, the recognition of parental status for LGBTQI persons and their protection from discrimination, harassment and violence. The European Parliament draws attention also to our country, calling on the 'Commission to take enforcement action against Romania for its ongoing failure to comply with this judgment [Coman & Hamilton case, tried before the European Union Court of Justice - e.n.], the lack of legal remedy which forced the plaintiff to resort to the ECHR for redress' (point 10 of the EP resolution)", the Association mentions.