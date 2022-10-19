Borsec resort authorities to open spa&balneal center in mid-December

The authorities of the Borsec resort intend to open a spa&balneal center in mid-December, with the preparations for the opening of this important objective being on the last home stretch.

Mayor of the resort Mik Jozef told AGERPRES that the opening is anticipated between 15 and 20 December, the spa center undergoing the approval phase, and the personnel selection being largely concluded.

"A large part of the personnel has been interviewed, the medical staff shall be employed as of 10 November," Mayor Mik Jozef stated.

He also said that a city hall company, to be called Fontana Balneo SRL, is in the process of registration, where the personnel of the center is to be hired. Furthermore, discussions with the County Health Insurance House are to be carried out, as well as with the Pension House for the reimbursement of services.

The construction of the spa&balneal center started in 2011, with the highest funding being ensured by the Regional Development Ministry, which earmarked 13.5 million lei.

After almost one year and a half since the beginning of works, any funding from the state budget stopped, and local and county authorities permanently sought solutions so that this center be completed.

This is how, in 2016, a loan worth 13 million lei was contracted, to which are added the funds received from the Tourism Ministry, the Harghita County Council and the amounts earmarked from the state budget.

The total investment stands at approximately 8 million euro.

The balneal center also includes a spa center and a treatment facility, with a surface of 2,900 square meters and a capacity of 1,000 people on daytime, in the summer season and 700 persons during the winter.

This will provide interior and exterior pools, Finnish sauna, infra-sauna and steam sauna in the spa area and in the balneal area there will be various treatment options, such as mud body wraps, massages or hot and cold mineral water therapy, told Agerpres.