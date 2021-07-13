Bosch builds a 21-million-euro office building in Cluj

Bosch starts the construction of the second office building for the Engineering Center in Cluj, with an investment of 21 million euros.

"Bosch, a global leader in the provision of technologies and services, officially announced the opening of the construction site for a new office building at the Engineering Center in Cluj. Construction work began in March 2021 and will be completed in 2023, and the building will be commissioned in early 2024. The total investment planned for this project is approximately 21 million euros. The new building will be connected with the existing headquarters through two walkways, it will cover a built area of about 10,000 square meters and ten floors, and will have also an underground car park," reads a release sent on Tuesday by Bosch.

According to the quoted source, in addition to modern offices and meeting rooms, the new building will offer various facilities, such as areas for testing machines, space dedicated to student projects, conference room and relaxation areas. The two office buildings of the Cluj-based center can house, in total, more than 1,400 employees working in a hybrid work model, agerpres reports.