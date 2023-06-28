Boxing: Lacramioara Perijoc secures medal at 2023 European Games, qualification for 2024 Olympics.

Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc secured a medal at the European Games in Krakow Malopolska, as well as qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, after qualifying in the semifinals of the 54 kg category, told Agerpres.

Perijoc, European champion in 2019 and world vice-champion in 2022, defeated on Wednesday the Polish Sandra Drabik in the quarterfinals of the 54 kg category.

Perijoc thus became the third Romanian athlete qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games, after the athlete of Kenyan origin Delvine Relin Meringor (CSA Steaua), who achieved the marathon standard in March, on the occasion of the race in Barcelona, and the swimmer David Popovici, on the occasion of the National Championships in Otopeni.

Lacramioara Perijoc will box in the semifinals against Turkish Hatice Akbas, the reigning world champion, on June 30.

The European Games constitute the qualification criterion for the 2024 Olympic Games, and the Romanian boxers who reach the semifinals get tickets for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Romania is participating in the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska (June 21-July 2) with 150 athletes, 74 for women, 76 for men, in 18 sports disciplines: athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, judo, kayak-canoeing, karate, rugby, ski jumping, diving, fencing, taekwondo, table tennis, teqball, archery, sport shooting, triathlon.