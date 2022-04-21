Brasov Visit Ticket allows in access to 11 cultural attractions in Brasov County

Tourists, as well as Brasov residents, can buy online a tourist ticket that allows visit to the museums of the city and the two emblematic places of worship of Brasov - Biserica Neagra and Biserica Sf. Nicolae, the Brasov County Council and officials of the museums included in the offering told a news conference on Thursday.

Four months after its launch in a printed form, the Brasov Visit Ticket (BVT), will be available for purchase online only, on the Booktes.com platform, the websites of the participating museums or at the entrance to each museum by QR code.

At the same time, the number of tourist attractions that can be visited on this single ticket has increased to 11, and the public can no visit museums in Brasov, Sacele and Rupea.

Each BVT provides a single visit to each of the 11 venues, and it is valid for 90 days of the time of purchase.

When purchasing a BVT, the owner will receive by email a map with the places to visit and a brochure with descriptions and photos of each place, in a language that can be set from among seven languages: Romanian, Hungarian, German, English, French, Spanish, and Italian.

Brasov Visit Ticket is a joint initiative of the Brasov County Council and its subordinate museums - the Brasov Art Museum; the Casa Muresenilor Museum, including the Stefan Baciu Memorial House section; the Brasov Ethnography Museum: the Brasov City Urban Civilisation Museum, and the Sacele Ethnographic Museum; the Brasov County Museum of History, including Bastionul Tesatorilor section, under a partnership with Biserica Sf. Nicolae's museum and Biserica Neagra. AGERPRES