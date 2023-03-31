BREAKING Tate brothers to be released

Brothers Tristan and Andrew Tate will be released from pre-trial detention following a decision by the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Friday evening. The court decided that they will remain under house arrest.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal has decided to uphold the appeals lodged by Emory Andrew Tate III, Tristan Tate, Georgiana Manuela Naghel and Alexandra Luana Radu against the Bucharest Court's decision of 22 March to remand them in custody.

Thus, the Bucharest Court of Appeal also decided to replace the preventive arrest measure against the brothers Tate and Georgiana Manuela Naghel and Alexandra Luana Radu with house arrest for a period of 30 days, from 31 March to 29 April inclusive.