British ambassador: Kabul attack appaling, UK Embassy to work with Romanian authorities to establish relevant facts

British ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble says the UK's diplomatic mission will continue to work closely with the Romanian authorities on finding out details about the terrorist attack committed Monday night in Kabul, which killed one Romanian and left another one seriously injured.

"I am deeply saddened about the news that a member of the Romanian mission in Kabul was killed and another official injured in the terrorist attack on Monday. I condemn this appalling attack. My thoughts and condolences go out to the families of the victims. This incident brings home the courage and immense sacrifice of Romania, the international community and the people of Afghanistan who are committed to supporting the Afghan government overcome terrorism," the diplomat said, as cited in a statement of the UK Embassy, this Wednesday.

He goes on to say that "the British Embassy in Bucharest will continue to work closely with the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and wider government and support efforts to establish the facts relating to the incident."

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Tuesday evening that a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to Kabul was killed and another one was seriously injured in the terrorist attack.

"During the night of September 2, a terrorist attack targeted at foreign nationals took place at the compound that houses Romania's Embassy in Kabul. Following the attack, a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to Kabul has died and another one was seriously injured," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

A suicide attack claimed by the Taliban occurred in central Kabul, just hours after a meeting between President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on a draft peace deal with the Islamist extremist Taliban that would see the US withdraw forces from five bases across Afghanistan, AFP reports.

According to Afghanistan's Interior Ministry, the tally of the car bomb attack is of 16 dead and about 120 injured.